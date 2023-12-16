Nacogdoches Lady Dragons fall to Center

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Over in Nacogdoches the Lady Dragons were busy Friday night taking on Center.

Check out Lady Roughrider Lanaijha May Johnson who gets the ball to go down in the paint, and then getting back down the court she says, hey I can play defense too as she gets the block and forces the turnover. Nice job on both sides of the ball.

Here she is again getting a nice feed down low and another basket to add to the lead.

Nacogdoches trying to get closer on an open three that just misses. This set the tone for how the game would play out as things would continue to lean in Centers favor.

Here’s Kylie Hubbard who gets fouled hard down below, yet manages to still get the bucket for the and one. She would make her free throw and the Lady Roughriders would go on to defeat the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons 49-39.

