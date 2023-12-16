For Your Service
Senators' Tarasenko sits out game against Stars to attend to family matter

Ottawa Senators forward Vladimir Tarasenko sat out Friday night against the Dallas Stars to attend to a family matter, missing what would have been his 700th NHL game
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(PRNewswire)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Ottawa Senators forward Vladimir Tarasenko sat out Friday night against the Dallas Stars to attend to a family matter, missing what would have been his 700th NHL game.

The team announced the move a few hours before game time.

The 32-year-old Tarasenko has six goals and 13 assists in 24 games games this season. He joined the Senators last summer as a free agent after splitting last season between St. Louis and New York.

Tarasenko was replaced in the lineup by Rourke Chariter.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

