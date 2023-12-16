Texas Tech graduate flipped house to help pay for his education

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roque Alaniz will walk across the Texas Tech stage Saturday after taking a financial leap of faith to pay for his education.

He says it was his determination, a teacher, a mentor and his family that got him to this point.

Alaniz was born and raised in the small Texas town of Edinburg. He said most people do not move away to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

“A teacher sat me down and he said, ‘you should put in some effort, get serious about your education, especially if you plan to go to college,’” Alaniz said.

Alaniz bought a book about money management, and decided he did want to go to college, because he wanted more for his family.

“And I realized all these books that are teaching me money management and how to make money,” Alaniz said. “But I still can’t afford to go to college.”

Alaniz was intrigued by real estate and worried about paying for college. He reached out to a real estate investor in his home town, seeking him out as a mentor. Alaniz started searching for properties so he could build up his savings.

“I bumped into a foreclosed home, and they want $30,000 for the property,” Alaniz said. “We don’t even have $30,000; that’s probably what my parents make annually.”

Alaniz took a risk and asked his parents to take out a high-interest loan. While his father was unsure, his mom took a leap of faith.

“She believed in me, and we closed on the property,” Alaniz said.

Alaniz got a job as a server and put his entire earnings into turning the house into a home.

“It was just me and a bunch of YouTube videos,” he stated. “I did the plumbing, electrical, dry wall, and flooring.”

In just three months, Alaniz sold the home to an investor for $80,000. His hard work had paid off.

“That was enough to come to Texas Tech and pay off all of my parent’s debt,” he said.

Alaniz decided to pursue his education in real estate. After only two and a half years at Texas Tech, he finished with a 4.0 GPA. He says this accomplishment is much more than a piece of paper to him.

“I just thought, ‘wow, this is actually really happening, first one in my family,” Alaniz said.

Alaniz will receive his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Commercial Real Estate Certificate as he walks the stage Saturday.

