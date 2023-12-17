For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Jacksonville State faces Tarleton State, aims to break 3-game slide

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) at Tarleton State Texans (8-2, 2-0 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State enters the matchup against Tarleton State as losers of three in a row.

The Texans have gone 4-0 at home. Tarleton State ranks fourth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 37.1 rebounds. Kiandre Gaddy leads the Texans with 7.8 boards.

The Gamecocks are 1-4 in road games. Jacksonville State is 1-4 in one-possession games.

Tarleton State scores 73.5 points, 10.8 more per game than the 62.7 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Tarleton State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Texans. Devon Barnes is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Tarleton State.

Quincy Clark is averaging 9.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Gamecocks. KyKy Tandy is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Apple Springs ISD
Apple Springs ISD suspends girls' basketball season
This photo provided by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare,...
Biggest solar flare in years temporarily disrupts radio signals on Earth
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
Nacogdoches woman killed in crash with semi-truck
Holiday gas prices hit 3-year low in East Texas
Holiday gas prices hit 3-year low in East Texas

Latest News

Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win
LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city