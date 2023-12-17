For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - After a beautiful day in East Texas, more nice weather is on the way.  Temperatures will start in the 30s Sunday morning with clear skies and a little bit of patchy fog.  Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60s are expected for Sunday afternoon.  The quiet weather continues into next week with near average temperatures for Monday and Tuesday and a gradual warm-up with more clouds by the middle of the work week.  Slight chances for rain return to the forecast Thursday, especially Thursday evening and increase into the day on Friday.  This will transition us into a wetter weather pattern that will last into the weekend and through the Christmas holiday.  Showers will be off and on Saturday and increase again for Christmas Eve on Sunday. It’s possible the rain could move out by early Christmas Day, but some showers may linger into the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches woman killed in crash with semi-truck
Apple Springs ISD
Apple Springs ISD suspends girls' basketball season
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Lufkin police
Runaway Lufkin teen found safe

Latest News

Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips Saturday 12-16-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips Saturday 12-16-23
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
A chilly, rainy night on deck for the Piney Woods before we dry out this weekend