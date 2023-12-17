Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A cold start to our Sunday, temperatures across the area are in the 30s. Additionally, there are some areas of fog this morning, so you may consider adding some extra time to your morning drive today to account for any possible slowdowns related to that. You can look forward to sunny skies this afternoon and temperatures in the mid 60s. It’ll be a cool, but comfortable afternoon. Tonight, we drop back into the upper 30s/low 40s, warming into the upper 50s/low 60s tomorrow afternoon, keeping the sunshine around. Clouds will roll back in on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a cloudier period of weather for us. We’ll stay dry through Thursday morning, but chances for rain will be in our forecast for Thursday evening through at least Christmas Day. At this time, the chance for severe weather at any time in this period looks low, but the rain itself may prove to be an inconvenience given it is a holiday weekend. We will continue to have updates on-air and on all of our digital platforms through this week. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

