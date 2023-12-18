Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear skies through early tonight, then clouds start moving in through Wednesday. Not expecting any rain through Wednesday, but on Thursday we are expecting a few showers late in the day...then the chance for rain increases rapidly on Friday to near 60%. Slightly less on Saturday, but still fairly good chances we will see rain across the area. On Sunday, Christmas Eve, a strong upper-level system moves in from the west and will increase our chances of rain...and even a few thunderstorms throughout the day, especially late in the day. A cold front is expected on Christmas Morning which should allow the rain to end during the morning hours. Temperatures are likely to remain above seasonal normals through the period, so all of the precipitation will be liquid. The chilliest morning is likely to be tomorrow, then we warm up quickly...into the 50s for lows Friday through Monday. High temperatures should be well above normal starting on Wednesday and continuing through Christmas Eve...cooling a bit on Christmas Day. Rainfall totals during the late week/weekend period should be in the 1.75″-2.50″ range with some getting more if the heavier thundershowers/storms move overhead. Please stay tuned for any and all changes in this forecast.

