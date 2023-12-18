Another cold and frosty night will give way to a few clouds and seasonally cool temperatures on Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have some of the best December weather in the nation taking place right here in our own backyard thanks to abundant sunshine and seasonally cool temperatures.

Clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds will lead to another cold night with areas of patchy frost likely as we drop into the middle 30′s.

Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies and a cooler day with afternoon highs around 60-degrees.

Our surface winds will begin to shift back to the southeast in the days ahead, leading to slightly warmer temperatures as lows climb into the 40′s and 50′s and daytime highs climb into the middle-to-upper 60′s.

It will stay on the dry side until the end of the week. Once we get into Friday and the days leading up to Christmas, upper -level winds will shift course, blowing over Texas, leading to several days with good chances for rain and wet weather in our part of the state.

Everyday will not be a washout, but lots of clouds and bouts of moderate-to-heavy rainfall will be likely from the end of the week through Christmas Eve, making for some wet weather to travel around east Texas and our region as a whole.

Rainfall amounts look to average between two-to-four inches over the next week, with nearly all of that occurring during that three day stretch from Friday through Sunday.

Christmas Day looks mostly cloudy, mild, and much drier with wake-up temperatures in the middle 50′s with highs in the upper 60′s.

