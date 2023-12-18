For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Dibba scores 19 to lead Abilene Christian past UTEP 88-82

Led by Ali Abdou Dibba's 19 points, the Abilene Christian Wildcats defeated the UTEP Miners 88-82
Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba had 19 points in Abilene Christian’s 88-82 victory against UTEP on Sunday night.

Dibba also contributed seven rebounds for the Wildcats (5-6). Hunter Jack Madden was 2 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 13 from the line to add 18 points. Leonardo Bettiol had 14 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.

Tae Hardy led the way for the Miners (6-5) with 22 points and four steals. UTEP also got 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals from Zid Powell. Calvin Solomon also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

This photo provided by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare,...
Biggest solar flare in years temporarily disrupts radio signals on Earth
Apple Springs ISD
Apple Springs ISD suspends girls' basketball season
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
Nacogdoches woman killed in crash with semi-truck
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win
LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city