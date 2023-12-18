For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Eagle Scout unveils project to honor memory of fallen Fort Cavazos staff sergeant

(Madison Herber)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - An Eagle Scout unveiled her project to honor the memory of fallen Fort Cavazos Staff Sgt. John Perry at the Harker Heights VFW Post No. 3892 on Sunday.

The project, created by Boy Scout Troop 238G member Bella Gillaspy, is a fire pit with four benches and a gravel landscape.

Gillaspy wanted to create her project as a quiet place for veterans to gather or meditate.

(Madison Herber)

As work on the project began, Gillaspy was contacted by Perry’s wife, Julianne, who shared their family’s story with Gillaspy.

After talking with Julianne, Gillaspy decided to dedicate the entire project to honor Perry’s memory.

Perry enlisted in the Army in 2008 where he served as a maintenance support specialist.

(Madison Herber)

He was later deployed to Afghanistan from August 2010 until July 2011, and would be deployed there again in September of 2016.

On Nov. 12, 2016, Perry was tragically killed in a suicide bombing at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.

Perry was posthumously honored with a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his actions during the suicide bombing.

He is survived by his wife, and their two children, Lena and Gavin.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple Springs ISD
Apple Springs ISD suspends girls' basketball season
This photo provided by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare,...
Biggest solar flare in years temporarily disrupts radio signals on Earth
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
Nacogdoches woman killed in crash with semi-truck
Holiday gas prices hit 3-year low in East Texas
Holiday gas prices hit 3-year low in East Texas

Latest News

As the doors to the room opened, many smiling faces entered.
East Texas non-profit hosts Christmas Blessings Celebration
As the doors to the room opened, many smiling faces entered.
East Texas non-profit hosts Christmas Blessings Celebration
Bertha Germany at her home in Texarkana on Nov. 26, 2023. In 2021, Germany's home was...
Year after year, most Texas police departments report zero hate crimes
East Texas communities recognize Wreaths Across America Day
East Texas communities recognize Wreaths Across America Day
Holiday gas prices hit 3-year low in East Texas
Holiday gas prices hit 3-year low in East Texas