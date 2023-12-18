For Your Service
Police: Man fatally hits pedestrian with vehicle, drives 38 miles with body in passenger seat

Nestor Joel Lujan Flores, 31.
Nestor Joel Lujan Flores, 31.(White Settlement PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (KWTX) - A man is in custody after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle, whose body flew into the passenger seat, and drove 38 miles with the victim’s body still inside the car, according to the White Settlement Police Department.

Police say they received a welfare check at around 11:13 p.m. in the 8700 block of Interstate Highway 30 Service Road.

The caller informed police that a gray Kia Forte at the location had extensive damage and the driver appeared to be slumped over the steering wheel.

When officers arrived, police say they noticed what appeared to be a dead human body in the passenger seat and immediately had the driver, 31-year-old Nestor Joel Lujan Flores, detained.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the passenger dead, police say.

Police say the driver told them he thought he hit an animal near Dallas and continued driving to the parking lot.

The driver never notified law enforcement of the incident, according to police.

The White Settlement Police Department informed multiple local law enforcement agencies to determine the location where the incident occurred.

At around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office notified White Settlement police that a crash occurred on the westbound service road of Interstate Highway 30 near Cockrell Hill Road.

The sheriff’s department says they found human remains on the roadway that may match the victim’s body recovered from Flores’s vehicle.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will work with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the victim.

Police say their investigation suggests that Flores continued to drive for 38 miles after the initial crash.

Investigators say they believe the impact of the crash was so severe that the pedestrian was thrown inside Flores’s vehicle and into the passenger seat.

The White Settlement Police Department says they are handing over the case to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office since it is believed the crash occurred in Dallas County.

Flores’s vehicle has been impounded and a blood warrant was obtained, police say

Flores is in custody at the White Settlement Jail on pending charges of Intoxication Manslaughter.

He was previously arrested in 2020 by the Plano Police Department for driving while intoxicated and convicted in 2021 for the same charge in Collin County.

