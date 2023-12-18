For Your Service
WebXtra: ‘Blue Santa’ program returns for needy Lufkin children

According to Lufkin PD, this is the first time since the pandemic, kids are back inside the store for the program.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - 25 kids from Lufkin and Huntington were given a $100 gift card and accompanied by an officer to buy gifts Monday morning.

Academy Sports and Outdoors donated $2500 to the Lufkin Police Department’s Blue Santa program.

According to Lufkin PD, this is the first time since the pandemic, kids are back inside the store for the program.

6-year-old Malakhi Townsend from Huntington shares what he bought.

