Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... High-Thin Clouds to continue today and tonight with a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday. Moisture will continue to move over our area through the upcoming weekend as winds remain out of the southeast...pumping in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and upper-level winds will continue to bring in moisture from the Pacific Ocean. A fairly strong upper-level system will move over East Texas on Friday, bringing with it very good rain chances and another is expected on Sunday/Monday morning as a Pacific Cold Front moves through. A fairly strong El Nino is beginning to show itself over the southern U.S. late this week. Temperatures will remain well above normal through most of this week and heavy rain is likely. Rainfall totals, starting on Thursday, are likely to range from 1.75″-2.50″ if not more in some areas. A few stronger thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday/very early on Monday morning as the cold front moves through. At his time, the Strom Predication Center is not indicating a severe weather outbreak, but a few storms are possible on Sunday with the approaching cold front heading our way. Christmas Day is expected to be Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible through the morning hours...and a few during the day. Please, if you are traveling late this week/weekend, stay with our Weather Apps so you can stay ahead of the weather. Have a great day.

