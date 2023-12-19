For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Bucks face the Spurs on 4-game win streak

Milwaukee aims to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over San Antonio
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
NBA: San Antonio Spurs(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

San Antonio Spurs (4-21, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (19-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee comes into a matchup with San Antonio as winners of four consecutive games.

The Bucks are 14-2 in home games. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 8.2.

The Spurs are 2-9 on the road. San Antonio allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 122.2 points while allowing opponents to shoot 49.2%.

The Bucks average 124.4 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 122.2 the Spurs give up. The Spurs are shooting 45.3% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 46.9% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.2 points, 11 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 129.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Spurs: 1-9, averaging 111.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (ankle), Jae Crowder: out (groin), Malik Beasley: out (illness).

Spurs: Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
Apple Springs ISD
Apple Springs ISD suspends girls' basketball season
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend
Netflix Logo
Variety: Netflix wins appeal against Tyler County child pornography charges

Latest News

Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win
LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city