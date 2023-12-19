For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

‘I hardly know what to say’: Father talks about daughter’s life-saving gift

It will be an extra merry Christmas in the Silberman home after a special donation. (Source: WLEX/FAMILY PHOTOS/FACEBOOK/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Gray News) - It’s going to be special Christmas for a Kentucky man and his family.

“I wasn’t sure how many more Christmases were going to be there, so this one’s pretty special,” said Stu Silberman.

Earlier this year, he was searching for a match for a kidney because his were failing.

“So I was just, I was a mess,” Silberman said.

It turns out, the perfect donor was already close to him.

Silberman was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney disease in 2013, WKYT reported.

In the spring, doctors urged him to find a living kidney donor. Without a new kidney, he faced dialysis.

In September, he had to have both kidneys removed.

Silberman said he knew time was of the essence, but that didn’t make it any easier.

“You don’t really feel like you should ask anyone,” he said. “It’s such a personal decision for a person to make.”

So he took to Facebook, hoping someone would feel “called” to help.

“During that process, I mean, it was so heartwarming seeing people come forward, reconnecting with old friends and making a lot of new friends along the way. There were people who came forward who I didn’t even know,” Silberman said.

As friends, colleagues, even strangers came forward, someone already in his corner spoke up. It was his daughter Traci Silberman Bass.

“When she first called us to tell us she wanted to do it, she said, ‘Now I won’t take no for an answer. Sorry,’” Silberman said.

After originally being deferred, an additional test in August led the Mayo Clinic to approve Bass as a donor match.

In November, Bass gave her dad the gift of life. The transplant was a success.

“You can’t put it into words. I am so grateful. And I hardly know what to say. My other two daughters just tease the heck out of her and say, ‘Now she’s the favorite daughter,’ you know,” Silberman said.

That teasing is sure to continue when the family gets together for Christmas, and Silberman wouldn’t have it any other way.

Visit the National Kidney Foundation for more information on becoming a donor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WKYT and WLEX via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
Apple Springs ISD
Apple Springs ISD suspends girls' basketball season
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend
Netflix Logo
Variety: Netflix wins appeal against Tyler County child pornography charges

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
Sandra Day O’Connor called a pioneer and ‘iconic jurist’ as she is memorialized by Biden, Roberts
A family is celebrating Christmas early because their toddler will be in the hospital getting...
Toddler diagnosed with incurable brain tumor
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6,...
Ex-Proud Boys leader is sentenced to over 3 years in prison for Capitol riot plot
WATCH: Massive house explosion heard on Florida door camera
WATCH: Massive house explosion heard on Florida door camera