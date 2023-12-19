For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Love scores 21 in Texas State's 110-68 win over LeTourneau

Led by Brandon Love's 21 points, the Texas State Bobcats defeated the LeTourneau Yellow Jackets 110-68
File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brandon Love had 21 points in Texas State’s 110-68 victory against LeTourneau on Monday night.

Love added three blocks for the Bobcats (6-5). Jordan Mason scored 18 points while going 7 of 9 from the field, and added seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Dontae Horne was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Branson Lynn led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Walker Blaine added 17 points and six rebounds for LeTourneau. Deonte Jackson also had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
Apple Springs ISD
Apple Springs ISD suspends girls' basketball season
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend
Netflix Logo
Variety: Netflix wins appeal against Tyler County child pornography charges

Latest News

Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win
LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city