Lufkin boys basketball drops win to A&M Consolidated

Lufkin, Texas (KTRE) - Monday we witnessed an afternoon non-district high school basketball game in Lufkin between the Panthers and the A&M Consolidated Tigers.

Lufkin coming out of the half with a slight lead would get some quick baskets on a few layups from leading scorer Austin Brown. This would help the Panthers gain some momentum, but the Tigers answer back with a couple of tres to keep them right on the heels of Lufkin.

Here’s Panthers Marcellus Parks on the fast break with the left hand layup, hey gets fouled and you can count it.

Just before the 3rd quarter Austin Brown gets a nice look from well behind the three point line and sinks it, nothing but net.

Lufkin with the lead going into the 4th quarter with only a 4 point lead 51-47.

Panthers needing to go on a run in order to finish it with a win. BJ Thomas from the corner gets the three to fall.

Marcellus Parks driving the lane here and with a fancy move gets layup to go.

But A&M Consolidated just would not go away. The Tigers would eventually tie it up at 65 with less than a minute on the clock. Lufkin calling a timeout to come up with a way to close it out.

Panthers on the in bounds has Parks bring it down, he drives hard the basket misses the layup, gets his own rebound and gets it to go on his second try giving Lufkin with the lead by 2.

And on A&M’s final possession the shot to tie it up doesn’t come close and Lufkin gets the rebound with ten seconds left. The game is now all but over, until disaster strikes when they turn the ball back over to the Tigers. A&M gets the basket to tie it up at the buzzer stunning the Panthers who all but had it won. This would send the game into overtime.

And in OT it would be back and forth, but in the end A&M would steal it away from Lufkin with a 76-75 win.

Lufkin Panther Austin Brown said following the game, “really not the competition. It was just, it was us. We didn’t battle, we didn’t fight. They were they were tougher than us. And that’s why they ultimately won the game.”

“Well, we just got to find a way to finish,” said head coach JT McManus. “We had a lot of opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on. And hopefully by playing in those games, you get better at them and we can watch film and watch and learn and try to be better in those situations.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.