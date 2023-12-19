For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Shelby County educator accused of improper relationship with student

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon
Sarah Elizabeth Ramon(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Joaquin educator was arrested Tuesday on a charge of an improper relationship between her and a student.

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28, turned herself in to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday after a lengthy investigation into an alleged relationship between her and a student. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Ramon was charged with indecency with a child, sexual assault on a child, and improper relationship between educator and student.

Joaquin ISD Superintendent Ryan Fuller confirmed that Ramon taught for the district in the agriculture department prior to filing her resignation on Dec. 5. According to Fuller, the resignation was officially accepted by the school board during their meeting on Monday night.

Ramon was booked into the Shelby County Jail and is awaiting arraignment, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
Apple Springs ISD
Apple Springs ISD suspends girls' basketball season
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend
Nacogdoches woman killed in crash with semi-truck

Latest News

East Texas shelter warns families not to adopt pets for Christmas unless they are fully prepared for the commitment
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday's Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures
Netflix Logo
Variety: Netflix wins appeal against Tyler County child pornography charges
James Roy talks to KTRE's Noemy Sanchez.
Longview resident recounts homeless experience during holidays, being helped by nonprofit