For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Texas A&M-Commerce sets program records in 130-53 win over NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist

Led by Jerome Brewer Jr.'s 22 points, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions defeated the Arlington Baptist Patriots 130-53 on Monday
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 22 points as Texas A&M-Commerce beat NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist 130-53 on Monday.

Texas A&M-Commerce set single-game records with 36 assists, 18 blocks and 68.9% shooting. The 130 points were the third most in program history and most since 2015.

The largest lead was 77 points, 123-46, coming at the end of a 14-0 run at the 4:22 mark of the second half.

Brewer also contributed three steals and five blocks for the Lions (6-6). Khaliq Abdul-Mateen was 5 of 7 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Tommie Lewis shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Lions totaled 63 points and 10 blocks in the first half. The 63 points were the most in a first half in program history and 10 blocks were one shy of the program record.

Isaiah Melvo led the way for the Patriots with 11 points and six rebounds. Ahmad Webster added 10 points for Arlington Baptist. Trae Johnson also recorded nine points.

Arlington Baptist is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
Apple Springs ISD
Apple Springs ISD suspends girls' basketball season
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend
Netflix Logo
Variety: Netflix wins appeal against Tyler County child pornography charges

Latest News

Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win
LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city