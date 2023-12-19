Variety: Netflix wins appeal against Tyler County child pornography charges
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Tyler County lawsuit accusing Netflix of distributing child pornography has been put on indefinite hold.
According to Variety, a lawsuit brought by the Tyler County district attorney has been frozen indefinitely thanks to a 3-0 ruling by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin filed the appeal after a federal court struck down the suit in 2022.
Babin had argued that Netflix’s 2020 film Cuties, a drama about a teen dance troupe, was child pornography. An East Texas grand jury indicted Netflix on a charge of “promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child.”
The appeal was struck down on Monday.
Source: Variety
Previous reporting:
Judge dismisses Tyler County lawsuit against Netflix over ‘Cuties’ film
East Texas grand jury indicts Netflix for controversial ‘Cuties’ movie
Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.