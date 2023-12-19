A wetter weather pattern looks to set up over east Texas in the days leading up to Christmas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We did have some of that filtered sunshine today as high clouds made for a milky sky appearance at times.

It will be mostly cloudy and chilly tonight with overnight lows near 40-degrees.

Wednesday will feature morning clouds giving way to lots of sunshine in the afternoon. That will lead to a milder afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 60′s, which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Our surface winds will remain out of the southeast for the rest of this week, leading to slightly warmer temperatures as lows climb into the 40′s and 50′s and daytime highs climb into the middle-to-upper 60′s.

It will stay on the dry side until the end of the week. Once we get into Thursday night, Friday, and the days leading up to Christmas, upper -level winds will shift course, blowing over Texas, leading to several days with good chances for rain and wet weather in our part of the state.

Everyday will not be a washout, but lots of clouds and bouts of moderate-to-heavy rainfall will be likely from the end of the week through Christmas Eve, making for some wet weather to travel around east Texas and our region as a whole.

Rainfall amounts look to average between two-to-three inches over the next week, with nearly all of that occurring during that three day stretch from Friday through Sunday.

Christmas Day looks mostly cloudy, mild, and much drier with wake-up temperatures in the middle 50′s with highs in the upper 60′s.

It is safe to say that there will be no white Christmas for us in 2023, but it will certainly be wet for Santa’s arrival.

We will then see a cold front move in late Christmas Day or the day after, leading to the return of cool, northerly winds in the days to follow.

