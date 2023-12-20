For Your Service
Clippers face the Mavericks, aim for 9th straight win

Los Angeles heads into a matchup with Dallas as winners of eight straight games
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Los Angeles Clippers (16-10, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (16-10, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to build upon its eight-game win streak with a victory against Dallas.

The Mavericks have gone 11-8 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 119.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Clippers are 13-8 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference allowing just 110.7 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The 119.3 points per game the Mavericks average are 8.6 more points than the Clippers allow (110.7). The Clippers average 117.0 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 117.6 the Mavericks give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 107-88 on Nov. 26, with Paul George scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is shooting 49.0% and averaging 32.9 points for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 119.0 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

Clippers: 9-1, averaging 125.3 points, 42.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Josh Green: out (elbow), Dereck Lively II: out (ankle), Maxi Kleber: out (toe), Kyrie Irving: out (heel).

Clippers: Bones Hyland: day to day (knee), Mason Plumlee: out (knee), Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

