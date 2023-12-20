Increasing clouds, rain chances, on the horizon in the days leading up to Christmas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have some of the best December weather in the nation taking place right here in our own backyard thanks to mostly sunny skies and seasonally cool temperatures.

It will be partly cloudy and chilly tonight with overnight lows in the upper 40′s.

Thursday will feature increasing clouds and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. It will be another mild day as well with highs in the upper 60′s.

Once we get into Thursday night, Friday, and the days leading up to Christmas, upper -level winds will shift course, blowing over Texas, leading to several days with good chances for rain and wet weather in our part of the state.

Everyday will not be a washout, but lots of clouds and bouts of moderate-to-heavy rainfall will be likely from the end of the week through Christmas Eve, making for some wet weather to travel around east Texas and our region as a whole.

At this time, it appears that the best chance for widespread, heavy rainfall will take place on Christmas Eve this Sunday as the main upper storm system ejects into the plains, providing us with ample lift in the atmosphere.

Rainfall amounts look to average between two-to-three inches over the next week, with nearly all of that occurring during that three day stretch from Friday through Sunday.

Christmas Day looks partly cloudy, mild, and much drier with wake-up temperatures in the middle 50′s with highs in the upper 60′s.

We will then see a cold front move in late Christmas Day, leading to the return of cool, northerly winds and a nice cool down with lots of sunshine in the days to follow.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.