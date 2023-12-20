For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin City Council accepts donation for ball park electronic scoreboards

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Improvements are underway for an East Texas park.

Lufkin city council held a meeting today to discuss a donation of electronic scoreboards for Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.

With the help of a donation by Coca-Cola, those improvements will be put into play as approved by city council members at the evening meeting.

Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks emphasized the need for the scoreboards.

“I think it’s beneficial to our young people and providing them a facility to play sports and get outside and do outdoor activities things of that nature. Baseball has always been very popular in Lufkin, so it’s exciting to see good improvements being made to the ballpark,” said Hicks.

A little over $15,000 was donated for two new scoreboards to be installed at the main baseball fields.

Installation is planned to happen once renovations of the park are complete close to spring or fall of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon
Shelby County educator accused of improper relationship with student
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
East Texas shelter warns families not to adopt pets for Christmas unless they are fully prepared for the commitment
Apple Springs ISD
Apple Springs ISD suspends girls' basketball season
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic

Latest News

An Oklahoma man charged with transporting elephant tusks to sell to an undercover federal...
Man gets prison sentence for role in trafficking elephant tusks to Tyler
Construction site.
Smith County takes action to help bring utilities to new interstate commerce park
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Longview Swim Center
Amtrak
I-20 corridor passenger rail service becomes reality through $500K grant