Nacogdoches ISD to consider new high school football bleachers, elementary campus historical marker

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - New bleachers may be coming to the Nacogdoches High School football stadium to provide new space for their students in extracurricular activities.

“The band has sat since the ‘80s; we sat on all four corners of the stadium at some point,” said the district’s director of bands, Jacob Weems.

Weems said the high school band has 200 members for the 23- 24 school year, and for more than a decade, the drill team and band have sat on the visitor’s side for home games.

“There’s a lot of attention and a lot of interest in both of those groups,” said communications director Les Linebarger.

He said the school saw high attendance this fall.

“That’s why there was always that concern about putting the band and the drill team back in the home side bleachers because it doesn’t take a whole lot of fans attending to create some space issues,” explained Linebarger.

The bleacher project would cost $376,718 and provide 400 seats at the south end zone of the field.

The district would use their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds to cover the cost.

“Having these stands will make it a lot easier to facilitate us moving on and off the field,” said Weems.

He said the additional stands will give both groups a great opportunity to cheer right alongside fans.

“[We’ll] have a lot of school spirit and be a little bit closer to our fans. Everybody should be able to hear the band a whole lot better and we’ll right in the middle of the action,” said Weems.

The school board will meet Tuesday night, and if passed, the district hopes to have the bleachers in place by next fall.

The Texas Historical Commission will ask the school board to consider placing a historical marker on one of their campuses.

The district said the marker would be placed at the Nettie Marshall Elementary School parking lot due to its relation to the beginning of the state’s independence.

According to the Texas Historical Commission, the parking lot was used as campgrounds to monitor possible hostility from Native Indian tribes, giving them a direct view of downtown Nacogdoches in 1836.

