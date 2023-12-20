For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Rusk’s McCown comes off bench to quarterback UTSA to first bowl victory

Rusk's McCown comes off bench to quarterback UTSA to first bowl victory
Rusk's McCown comes off bench to quarterback UTSA to first bowl victory(UTSA)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk High alumni Owen McCown made his first start at quarterback in the Frisco Bowl, leading UTSA to its first bowl victory in history.

McCown, the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, started against Marshall due to an injury to Frank Harris. UTSA won, 35-17.

McCown completed 22 of 31 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 38 yards. He also threw two interceptions.

UTSA announced that senior Jamal Ligon now holds the career assisted tackle record with 145. Ligon attended Tyler Legacy.

Marshall took an early 14-0 lead but UTSA stormed back and outscored the Thundering Herd, 35-3, for the remainder of the game.

McCown connected with Tykee Ogle-Kellogg on a 41-yard pass down the left sideline to set up Robert Henry for a 3-yard TD plunge to get the Roadrunners on the board at the 11:26 mark of the second quarter.

On UTSA’s next possession, McCown found Joshua Cephus open for a short pass that the senior wide receiver turned into a 44-yard scoring play. Chase Allen’s extra point knotted the score at 14-14 with 8:53 left in the half.

UTSA struck again at the 4:49 mark of the third quarter when David Amador II recorded his first career touchdown on a 19-yard catch-and-run down the left sideline.

UTSA is coached by Jeff Traylor, a Gilmer native and former head coach of the Gilmer football team.

Kevorian Barnes of San Augustine had eight rushes for 17 yards.

Devin McCuin of Jacksonville had three catches for 26 yards.

Chris Carpenter of Jacksonville had two catches for 13 yards.

Ligon had six total tackles and a quarterback hurdle.

Elliott Davison of Tyler Legacy had three total tackles.

Jakevian Rodgers of Daingerfield had one tackle.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon
Shelby County educator accused of improper relationship with student
East Texas shelter warns families not to adopt pets for Christmas unless they are fully prepared for the commitment
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Netflix Logo
Variety: Netflix wins appeal against Tyler County child pornography charges

Latest News

Pictured is the Hemphill ISD logo. (Source: Hemphill ISD Facebook page)
Hemphill ISD announces head football coach opening
Aeryn Hampton
Daingerfield’s Hampton flips commitment to Alabama
Cole Watson
Tatum QB Cole Watson signs with LA Tech
Tatum baseball player signs with South Arkansas Community College
Tatum baseball player signs with South Arkansas Community College