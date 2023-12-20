For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

SFA men’s basketball defeats New Mexico State

SFA Lumberjacks basketball gets win over New Mexico State
SFA Lumberjacks basketball gets win over New Mexico State(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks basketball team were back on the court and back at home to welcome the New Mexico Aggies to Nacogdoches tonight.

Jacks getting things started with a three pointer by AJ Cajuste, but following that the Jacks would have trouble getting the ball to fall. In fact most of their points in the first half came from the charity stripe.

SFA forcing New Mexico State to foul would keep them in the game despite their shots not falling. Here’s Myles Jenkins with an aggressive attack to the basket, he gets fouled on the and 1, and this would spark the SFA offense to come alive.

Latrell Jossell with a three to get the run started. Juhlawnie Stone showing some power down low to get that one to go. Here he is again with another to add to the lead. Jacks starting to look good taking a 24-17 lead.

Frank Staine getting in on the action with this nice look from way beyond. That’s good for another three.

And then in the closing seconds of the half, SFA trying to get one more score before heading into the locker room. The first shot doesn’t fall, but the ball would find it’s way back into the hands of the Jacks. Nana gives it to Staine who gives it right back. Nana for the three just before the buzzer and it’s good. Lumberjacks take it into the half with a 34-22 lead.

New Mexico would get close again in the second half, but in the end SFA would get the much needed win over the Aggies 75-72.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon
Shelby County educator accused of improper relationship with student
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
East Texas shelter warns families not to adopt pets for Christmas unless they are fully prepared for the commitment
Apple Springs ISD
Apple Springs ISD suspends girls' basketball season
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic

Latest News

Dallas Stars
Duchene scores twice and sets up Harley's overtime goal to give Stars 4-3 win over Kraken
File Photo
Love scores 21 in Texas State's 110-68 win over LeTourneau
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Keenum comes through for Texans against Titans with Stroud out to keep playoff hopes alive
Basketball
Amir-Paul’s 14 help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Texas Lutheran 102-50