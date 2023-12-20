SFA men’s basketball defeats New Mexico State

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks basketball team were back on the court and back at home to welcome the New Mexico Aggies to Nacogdoches tonight.

Jacks getting things started with a three pointer by AJ Cajuste, but following that the Jacks would have trouble getting the ball to fall. In fact most of their points in the first half came from the charity stripe.

SFA forcing New Mexico State to foul would keep them in the game despite their shots not falling. Here’s Myles Jenkins with an aggressive attack to the basket, he gets fouled on the and 1, and this would spark the SFA offense to come alive.

Latrell Jossell with a three to get the run started. Juhlawnie Stone showing some power down low to get that one to go. Here he is again with another to add to the lead. Jacks starting to look good taking a 24-17 lead.

Frank Staine getting in on the action with this nice look from way beyond. That’s good for another three.

And then in the closing seconds of the half, SFA trying to get one more score before heading into the locker room. The first shot doesn’t fall, but the ball would find it’s way back into the hands of the Jacks. Nana gives it to Staine who gives it right back. Nana for the three just before the buzzer and it’s good. Lumberjacks take it into the half with a 34-22 lead.

New Mexico would get close again in the second half, but in the end SFA would get the much needed win over the Aggies 75-72.

