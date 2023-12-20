WebXtra: Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Twin Disc Lufkin is the first business in East Texas to receive a foreign-trade zone designation.

KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis spoke with Twin Disc general manager Tim Stacy about the changes to their operations by managing inventory tighter of all incoming and outgoing products. Stacy said they are not having to pay custom and duty charges. Plans for extra money will be used for expansion.

