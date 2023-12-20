WebXtra: Teachers, students gradually move in to new Chireno ISD middle school

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Chireno ISD superintendent Brian King spoke with KTRE’s Mariela Gonzalez about the district’s new middle school building.

King said the school board made the decision in 2021, and construction began last December after demolishing the 1928 building. He said the district paid for the construction project from their own funds, costing $2.5 million.

The new building has eight classrooms, including a laboratory.

