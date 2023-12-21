For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Balance leads No. 5 Texas women past UTRGV 104-51, Harmon reaches assist milestone

Rori Harmon scored 12 points and became the fastest Texas player to reach 500 assists and the fifth-ranked Longhorns cruised to a 104-51 win over UT Rio Grand Valley
(WKYT)
By EDINBURG and Texas
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rori Harmon scored 12 points and became the fastest Texas player to reach 500 assists and the fifth-ranked Longhorns cruised to a 104-51 win over UT Rio Grand Valley on Wednesday night.

All 12 Longhorns scored, seven of them in double figures and three joined Harmon with 12 points.

It was a payback game for UTRGV, which played at Texas on less than a 24-hour notice after a scheduled team couldn’t make a game during the COVID season. A record crowd of 6,591 attended the game, the largest crowd to ever watch a women’s basketball in the Rio Grande Valley — 83 fans shy of the men’s record.

Texas (12-0) was 11 of 16 from 3-point range (69%), shot 55% overall (39 of 71) and was 15 of 17 from the foul line. The Longhorns had a 49-21 rebounding advantage and had 29 assists on 39 baskets while scoring 35 points off 20 UTRGV turnovers.

Shaylee Gonzales, Aaliyah Moore and DeYona Gasta also had 12 points. Harmon had eight assists, giving the junior 501 in 79 games. Moore had nine rebounds.

Iyana Dorsey had 19 points for the Vaqueros (0-10), Charlotte O'Keefe had 11 and Kade Jackerott 10. UTRGV shot 29% (14 of 48), going 6 of 24 behind the arc.

Texas scored the first nine points of the game and added a 10-0 run in racing to a 26-11 lead after one quarter. It was 55-24 at the half. It was the fourth 100-point game for the Longhorns this season, not counting the 124 they scored in their exhibition game.

Texas returns home to play Jackson State next Wednesday before starting Big 12 Conference play.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon
Shelby County educator accused of improper relationship with student
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation
Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
Pictured is the Hemphill ISD logo. (Source: Hemphill ISD Facebook page)
Hemphill ISD announces head football coach opening

Latest News

Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win
LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city