A Better East Texas: Reflecting on the holiday season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Merry Christmas, East Texas. It is easy this time of year to send holiday greetings and pleasantries. But many times those greetings are just a snapshot, a flash of time that really doesn’t reflect how someone is doing.

So, while we gather this time of year with people we may be connected to, but sometimes don’t regularly see, we need more than a snapshot to get a handle on how those closest to us are doing. The holidays generate energy and fondness, but they can also generate stress and isolation.

From financial stress to physical exhaustion, to even grief, we need to connect with those that might be vulnerable and also respect what our own psyches are telling us. Ultimately, the best gift is the gift of time with those in our family and friend circles and we need to be at peace that that is enough sometimes. Perhaps we’ve all experienced the true joy, not necessarily from a present that is unwrapped, but rather time that is spent, sometimes just listening, to those that need it.

Check on those that need extra care and make sure nutrition, medications, physical care and other need points are being met. Inspire those younger than us with a genuine example of love. Those are true gifts that will be remembered forever. And then know our own limits. If you are so busy preparing for the party that you miss the party, then perhaps an adjustment is needed.

The holidays are special. Keep them meaningful. And that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.