For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Electric scooter rental company Bird files for bankruptcy

FILE -- Bird filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court.
FILE -- Bird filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court.(wmtv)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bird -- an electric scooter rental company found in many U.S. cities -- has filed for bankruptcy protection this week.

The Chapter 11 filing will reportedly allow the company to sell its U.S. assets in the next three to six months.

Bird was founded in 2017 and went public in 2021.

It called itself the largest micro-mobility operator in North America.

The e-scooter company was one of the fastest startups to ever reach a billion-dollar valuation.

At its peak, Bird is said to have operated scooter and bicycle-sharing operations in 350 cities worldwide.

But Bird’s losses piled up as the company focused more on growth and market share than profitability.

The company was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in September after Bird admitted it had overstated its revenue for the past two years.

The bankruptcy filing does not involve Bird Canada or Bird Europe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon
Shelby County educator accused of improper relationship with student
East Texas shelter warns families not to adopt pets for Christmas unless they are fully prepared for the commitment
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Netflix Logo
Variety: Netflix wins appeal against Tyler County child pornography charges

Latest News

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
US, Venezuela swap prisoners: Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’
Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation
Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation
Teachers, students gradually move in to new Chireno ISD middle school
Teachers, students gradually move in to new Chireno ISD middle school
Langston Kelly was excited about a Christmas celebration that was planned Tuesday, but he had...
Christmas surprise: U.S. Army father away on duty shows up to son’s 1st-grade class