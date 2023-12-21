For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Evee puts up 28 in Rice's 82-56 win against Prairie View A&M

Led by Travis Evee's 28 points, the Rice Owls defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 82-56
Basketball
Basketball(Source: Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee’s 28 points helped Rice defeat Prairie View A&M 82-56 on Wednesday night.

Evee added five rebounds for the Owls (6-6). Mekhi Mason scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added three blocks. Anthony Selden added 11 points. Max Fiedler grabbed 14 rebounds to go with six points.

Javontae Hopkins led the Panthers (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Kevin McGaskey and Nick Gazelas finished with 11 points apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon
Shelby County educator accused of improper relationship with student
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation
Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation
The owner of Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, Madison Bagley, is set to compete in Thursday’s...
Carthage bakeshop owner wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
Pictured is the Hemphill ISD logo. (Source: Hemphill ISD Facebook page)
Hemphill ISD announces head football coach opening

Latest News

Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win
LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city