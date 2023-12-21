A few passing showers possible the next couple of days before widespread, heavy rains return on Sunday.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are getting ready to enter a three day stretch of cloudy skies and damp conditions as pockets of rain will be passing through east Texas starting tonight and continuing through Christmas Eve.

It should be noted that Friday and Saturday will not be too wet as any rain will generally be light in nature, not lasting too long.

The next couple of days will not be a washout. In fact, you should be able to get in many of your outdoor plans with not too many disruptions from the wet weather since it appears our best chance for widespread, heavy rains with embedded thunderstorms will hold off until Christmas Eve on Sunday.

Christmas Eve will be wet and stormy with a high threat of the weather disrupting your outdoor plans and any church activities going on throughout the day.

Rainfall amounts look to average between one-to-two inches, with nearly all of that occurring on Sunday. Due to the dynamics of this storm system, it is possible a few isolated spots could receive in excess of three inches of rainfall before the rain and moisture exits stage left Christmas morning.

It is safe to say that there will be no white Christmas for us in 2023, but it will certainly be wet for Santa’s arrival.

Christmas Day looks partly cloudy, mild, and much drier with wake-up temperatures in the middle 50′s and highs in the lower 60′s.

With cooler and drier air coming in on northerly winds on Christmas Day, skies will clear out, setting us up for a nice stretch of seasonally chilly and dry weather with lots of sunshine for much of next week in the days that follow Christmas.

