For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

A few passing showers possible the next couple of days before widespread, heavy rains return on Sunday

Weather Where You Live
A few passing showers possible the next couple of days before widespread, heavy rains return on Sunday.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are getting ready to enter a three day stretch of cloudy skies and damp conditions as pockets of rain will be passing through east Texas starting tonight and continuing through Christmas Eve.

It should be noted that Friday and Saturday will not be too wet as any rain will generally be light in nature, not lasting too long.

The next couple of days will not be a washout.  In fact, you should be able to get in many of your outdoor plans with not too many disruptions from the wet weather since it appears our best chance for widespread, heavy rains with embedded thunderstorms will hold off until Christmas Eve on Sunday.

Christmas Eve will be wet and stormy with a high threat of the weather disrupting your outdoor plans and any church activities going on throughout the day.

Rainfall amounts look to average between one-to-two inches, with nearly all of that occurring on Sunday.  Due to the dynamics of this storm system, it is possible a few isolated spots could receive in excess of three inches of rainfall before the rain and moisture exits stage left Christmas morning.

It is safe to say that there will be no white Christmas for us in 2023, but it will certainly be wet for Santa’s arrival.

Christmas Day looks partly cloudy, mild, and much drier with wake-up temperatures in the middle 50′s and highs in the lower 60′s.

With cooler and drier air coming in on northerly winds on Christmas Day, skies will clear out, setting us up for a nice stretch of seasonally chilly and dry weather with lots of sunshine for much of next week in the days that follow Christmas.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon
Shelby County educator accused of improper relationship with student
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation
Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation
Pictured is the Hemphill ISD logo. (Source: Hemphill ISD Facebook page)
Hemphill ISD announces head football coach opening

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-21-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-21-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips