Longview law office gives away 1,200 hams

Longview law office gives away 1,200 hams
By Tyre White
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After donating turkeys for thanksgiving, the law office of Goudarzi & Young took it a step further by donating over 1,200 hams to those in need.

“I come back in November, got a turkey now I’m over here in December to get a ham,” says Ham Recipient Jesse Williams.

Williams, who’s from Henderson, got in line for the giveaway at 12 a.m., making him the first person to receive one of the Bear Creek smoked hams this morning at 10 a.m.

Williams says he’s thankful that his Christmas dinner will be taken care of this year.

“I appreciate everything they have did, for the turkey, for the ham. It’ll be me and my brother and we’re going to hangout, watch football games and get full,” says Williams.

Dain Goudarzi with Goudarzi and Young says after hosting the giveaway in previous years, the law office couldn’t miss the opportunity to be a blessing again this year.

“We’ve been very blessed at this office, being able to help a lot of people. We think it’s important not just to help the people we can in our office in a legal capacity, but give back to the community in other ways as well,” says Goudarzi.

The line at the ham giveaway stretched at least a mile, leading right up to where Goudarzi and Young staffers were handing out one ham per car.

Though the line was long, that didn’t stop ham recipient Bill Helton from getting his free ham.

“My truck, the insurance is out, the tags are out, the inspection’s out, and it’s broke down. This is actually my son’s bike so I borrowed it so that I can come up here and try to see if I can get a ham for Christmas,” says Helton.

“Thanks to Goudarzi and Young for everything that they do. Might not be a lot of presents, but I got a Christmas ham,” says Helton.

The Christmas ham giveaway will continue tomorrow as Goudarzi and Young host another ham distribution at 10 a.m. in Gilmer at the Gilmer Yamboree Grounds. The giveaway will be drive-through only on a first-come, first-served basis, with one ham per car.

