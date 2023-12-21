New Texas law allows TxDOT engineers to introduce variable speed limits

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - HB 1885 was signed into law by Governor Abbot this year, giving TxDOT engineers the power to temporarily lower speed limits in hazardous conditions.

Engineers can lower speed limits by up to 10 miles an hour below the posted speed limit. Signage must be posted at least 500 feet before the change, but no more than 1,000 feet away.

“Some will be digital, so it will give the engineers some leeway, the ability to change the speed limit when needed, it won’t be someone will be driving down at 70 and suddenly they’ll see it change,” said TxDOT Tyler Public Information Officer Jeff Williford.

Williford said he doesn’t expect this program to be enacted in East Texas in the immediate future. He says it is currently in a pilot program in several areas around the state.

“Sensors will be used to look at surface friction, things like that, they will alert the engineer when things are not looking optimal for motorists,” said Williford.

This law is largely in response to the freeze of 2021, when Texas saw a number of fatal accidents statewide.

“We had a lot of roadways that were problem children, just because of the fact they were ice. It wasn’t snow, it wasn’t water, it was just straight ice,” said Patrick Dooley, the Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator.

The law also gives engineers the authority to change speed limits to combat “congestion, road construction, or any other condition that affects the safe and orderly movement of traffic on a roadway.” Dooley says this could be a tool to keeping drivers and first responders safe on the road when there are accidents.

“We’re out here working these wrecks on the side of the road, a fire, grassfire, whatever it is, people just do not slow down even though we have our reds and blues on,” said Dooley. “If people will pay attention to these speed limit signs, maybe we won’t have that domino effect.”

