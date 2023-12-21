Tyler State Park sells out camping reservations ahead of April eclipse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We are fewer than four months away from The Great American Total Solar Eclipse and the city of Tyler is already preparing for the influx of visitors the town will see on April 8.

The last total solar eclipse to pass through the East Texas area was in July of 1878. After The Great American Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, there won’t be another one until next millennium.

Beau Hartweg, the director of TJC’S Earth Space and Science Center, says during the 2017 total solar eclipse, roughly 21 million people traveled to be in the path of totality.

“More than half the country is within a six-to-eight-hour drive of getting into the path of totality, and so there are going to be a lot of people that will be wanting to see this. Estimates are always going to vary but what people saw, and cities saw in 2017 was almost a doubling in their population,“ Hartweg said.

Tyler State Park opens their camping spot reservations about five months in advance. Boyd Sanders, the resource interpreter for the park, says they have more than a hundred sites available for rental.

“As soon as the reservation system opened up for April 8, they were sold out. It just took a few minutes. The weekend before we will do some educational programs out here about the eclipse. The day of will mostly be crowd control,” Sanders said.

He says in March, day use passes go on sale, and they fully expect those to sell out as well.

Sheridan Smith, the vice president of Visit Tyler, says they are already seeing hotels and Air BNBs in the area on the same trend. They have even seen event pricing going into effect, too.

“Since it’s so popular, people are wanting to spend a pretty penny to book these rooms, so we do expect the hotels to go for more and also hold a room block for two to three days so that people are here longer,” Smith said.

To see more events going on around East Texas on April 8, click here. Total Eclipse (kltv.com)

KLTV 7’s Avery Niles speaks about the influx of people Tyler State Park is preparing to see on April 8th for the total solar eclipse.

