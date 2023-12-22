For Your Service
12 Days of Christmas recipes: 11-ingredient Christmas Soup by Mama Steph

Christmas Soup by Mama Steph
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On day 11 of our Christmas recipe countdown, I am resharing one of my favorite all-time soup recipes. I created it using ingredients I love, and in colors that make it a fun “holiday soup” idea. It features fresh greens, mild, creamy white beans, bright red tomatoes, and delicious flavor is added by using garlic, celery, and more!

Calling it Christmas soup might just get those picky eaters in your life to dig in for a taste! (With all the nutrients in this soup, it’s a great one to keep in rotation during cold and flu season, too.)

Christmas Soup by Mama Steph

Ingredients:

About 3/4 pound of fresh turnip greens, kale, spinach, or arugula

1 quart chicken or vegetable broth

2 15-ounce cans Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed (Navy beans or cannellini beans would work, too)

1 can red beans, drained and rinsed

15-ounce can diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons roughly chopped parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 stalks celery, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar or red wine vinegar

Method

1. Place the oil in a skillet over medium heat, and then add the diced celery. Allow to saute for several minutes, until celery is tender.

2. Place the greens and broth in a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat, and bring to a boil. Turn down just a bit, and allow to continually simmer.

3. Rinse the beans, and when greens have cooked down for 20 to 30 minutes, add them along with the remaining ingredients to the soup. Stir in, and allow to simmer for awhile to allow flavors to meld. I simmer for at least 15 minutes, and then check for the vegetables to be as tender as I prefer them. Add more broth or a bit of water if needed.

4. Season with salt and pepper before serving. Serve with garlic toast, sandwiches, or crackers. Enjoy!

