For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

7-year-old boy released from hospital just in time for Christmas months after bicycle crash

Ashton, a 7-year-old Michigan boy, is coming home from the hospital after colliding with a bus in October. (Source: WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A Michigan boy is returning home just in time for the holidays months after being seriously injured in a crash.

WILX reports that 7-year-old Ashton was riding his bike when he went into the roadway and collided with a school bus in October.

He was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries that included a broken shoulder blade, femur, pelvis, hip and rib.

Ashton had to go through four surgeries in the first few days at the hospital and had to have his spleen and appendix removed.

His road to recovery is still lengthy, but his family is rallying around him during the holiday season and happy to have him home.

“It was terrible, it was tragic, but he’s still here. So, let’s take advantage of what we do have,” his mother, Kayla Briseno, said. “This guy is the one that pulls us all together. It’s for him. That’s all that matters.”

Ashton will have to return to the hospital in January 2024 but will be enjoying the holidays with his family.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon
Shelby County educator accused of improper relationship with student
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation
Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation
New Texas law allows TxDOT engineers to introduce variable speed limits
New Texas law allows TxDOT engineers to introduce variable speed limits

Latest News

FILE - A sign is displayed on May 27, 2021, at a memorial in Tacoma, Wash., where Manuel...
Jury acquits 3 Washington state officers in death of a Black man who told them he couldn’t breathe
The National Alliance on Mental Illness says three out of five Americans feel like their...
East Texas psychologist gives tips for dealing with ‘blue holidays’
Henderson County Pct. 1 Commissioner Wendy Spivey said she was unaware of any illegal action...
Henderson County Commissioner responds to allegations of work crews illegally dumping
FILE - Vin Diesel poses during the premiere of Fast and Furious 8, in Paris, April 5, 2017. ...
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit
According to Hillhouse, two additional officers have been indicted for tampering with...
Henderson County sheriff: Former Coffee City mayor wanted for records tampering