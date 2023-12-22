East Texas psychologist gives tips for dealing with ‘blue holidays’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness says three out of five Americans feel like their mental health is negatively impacted during the holiday season.

Dr. Donald Winsted, a psychologist in Longview, said the holidays can bring up depression or anxiety due to underlying grief.

“Because during the holidays when there is this kind of added expectation for us to connect with people, get people gifts, talk to them and celebrate all of those kinds of things. If there are some important people that we’ve lost, that’s going to come to fruition,” Winsted said.

Winsted said holiday spending, planning social gatherings, and unresolved trauma may also be triggers, too.

“Some people have grown up in families where, during the holidays, there was stress and issues. You know what that does? That wakes up those memories that were in the back of our mind, brings it into our adult subconscious and re-traumatizes us,” Winsted said.

Winsted said it’s important for people who are experiencing holiday blues to reach out to friends or family they trust who will validate their feelings and not brush them to the side.

“The important thing is empathy. Not problem solving. They need to be seen and known,” Winsted said.

Winsted said a lot of times, these feelings won’t go away on their own after the season is over and needs to be addressed with a professional through different therapies.

“There is no magic wand, there is no magic potion. I wish there was. But there are approaches that we have now that can be very effective,” Winsted said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please dial the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

KLTV 7′S Avery Niles speaks with Longview psychologist Dr. Donald Winsted about “blue holidays” and about ways people who are experiencing this can receive help

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.