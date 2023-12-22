Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to a cool and muggy start as we wake up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging in the 50s. Spotty showers are already out and about across East Texas, so you’ll want the umbrella before you head out as well as some extra time for your commute. It is a busy Friday with lots of folks on the roads for holiday travel, so please be very careful while out today as wet roads and lower visibilities will make for some difficult travel conditions. Highs for this afternoon will trend well above average as most climb into the middle to upper 60s. Cloudy skies and scattered showers will be possible throughout parts of your Saturday, so the same road rules will likely need apply. Sunday (Christmas Eve) is still looking stormy as a potent upper-level disturbance and cold front combo will aid in the development of a cluster of heavy showers and thunderstorms through the late morning and into the evening hours. Severe threats still look somewhat limited, but anyone commuting on Christmas Eve will need to be very careful while out on the roads and should be extra weather alert. Thankfully, Christmas Day does look dry as a second cold front quickly pushes through early in the morning. Expect temperatures to trend a bit cooler for most of next week with dry and sunny skies. Be safe friends and have a very happy holiday weekend!

