For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered showers and wet roads for your Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms likely on Christmas Eve.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to a cool and muggy start as we wake up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging in the 50s. Spotty showers are already out and about across East Texas, so you’ll want the umbrella before you head out as well as some extra time for your commute. It is a busy Friday with lots of folks on the roads for holiday travel, so please be very careful while out today as wet roads and lower visibilities will make for some difficult travel conditions. Highs for this afternoon will trend well above average as most climb into the middle to upper 60s. Cloudy skies and scattered showers will be possible throughout parts of your Saturday, so the same road rules will likely need apply. Sunday (Christmas Eve) is still looking stormy as a potent upper-level disturbance and cold front combo will aid in the development of a cluster of heavy showers and thunderstorms through the late morning and into the evening hours. Severe threats still look somewhat limited, but anyone commuting on Christmas Eve will need to be very careful while out on the roads and should be extra weather alert. Thankfully, Christmas Day does look dry as a second cold front quickly pushes through early in the morning. Expect temperatures to trend a bit cooler for most of next week with dry and sunny skies. Be safe friends and have a very happy holiday weekend!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
New Texas law allows TxDOT engineers to introduce variable speed limits
New Texas law allows TxDOT engineers to introduce variable speed limits
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
Teachers, students gradually move in to new Chireno ISD middle school
Teachers, students gradually move in to new Chireno ISD middle school

Latest News

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
A few passing showers possible the next couple of days before widespread, heavy rains return on Sunday
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast