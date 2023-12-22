Henderson County Commissioner responds to allegations of work crews illegally dumping

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A joint investigation by TCEQ and the Henderson County Fire Marshalls Office is underway into Precinct One work crews after they allegedly dumped debris near the banks of the Trinity River.

Henderson County Pct. 1 Commissioner Wendy Spivey said she was unaware of any illegal action taken by her employees.

“These are serious allegations, we are going to figure out what happened, we are going to put this behind us and it will never happen again,” said Spivey.

Henderson County Fire Marshall Shane Renberg said he first came to the site on Dec. 18. The first complaint was made on Dec. 13. Renberg said he was out of town at the time.

“They appeared to be commissioner work crews out there at the time,” said Renberg.

Renberg said that illegal dumping did occur at the site, based on evidence collected by deputies, but could not specify who was at fault at this point in the investigation.

Spivey said she had sent crews on Monday to remove debris from the area after being alerted by a citizen.

“A concerned citizen sent some pictures of some culverts that were placed out there and I sent somebody out there to pick them up on Monday, and we were stopped by the fire marshall. That’s all I know about us being in that area lately,” said Spivey.

Renberg said a dump truck was on site when he arrived. The area appears to have imported dirt in addition to track prints.

Spivey said that Precint one crews are conducting business as usual as the investigation continues.

