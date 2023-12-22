For Your Service
James and No. 8 Tennessee host Tarleton State

No. 8 Tennessee plays the Tarleton State Texans after Josiah-Jordan James scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 79-70 win over the NC State Wolfpack
KNOXVILLE, TN - December 21, 2022 - Forward Julian Phillips #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN - December 21, 2022 - Forward Julian Phillips #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Austin Peay Governors and the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson�Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Tarleton State Texans (8-3, 2-0 WAC) at Tennessee Volunteers (8-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -22.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Tennessee faces the Tarleton State Texans after Josiah-Jordan James scored 23 points in Tennessee's 79-70 victory against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Volunteers are 5-0 on their home court. Tennessee ranks third in the SEC with 16.5 assists per game led by Zakai Zeigler averaging 4.5.

The Texans are 2-2 on the road. Tarleton State ranks ninth in the WAC shooting 28.9% from 3-point range.

Tennessee averages 78.2 points, 15.4 more per game than the 62.8 Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Aidoo is averaging 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Volunteers. Dalton Knecht is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Jakorie Smith is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Texans. Kiandre Gaddy is averaging 13.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 58.7% over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Texans: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

