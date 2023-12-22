Lufkin basketball victorious at home over Montgomery

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Over at the Panther Athletic Center in Lufkin tonight the Panthers coming off a tough loss earlier this week looking to find themselves back in the winning category as they faced off with Montgomery. Marcellus Parks for Lufkin showing no fear going hard to the basket.

And doing it right in front SFA Lumberjack Nana who was on hand to check out the game.

Lufkin with a big lead in the 4th would stroll on to victory with a 59-43 win over Montgomery to even up their record at 9-9.

