Nacogdoches defeats Marshall 65-50

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Over in Nacogdoches the Dragons hosting Marshall had a comfortable lead 41-18 at the half. Marshall needing to get things going.

In the 3rd quarter Mavericks would begin to cut the deficit. Jamarion Sparks getting the pass, takes one dribble and lets it fly. That three pointer is good.

But it wouldn’t take long for Nac to answer. Ball finding its way into the hands of Kiran Tutt who gets it and drains the three from in the corner.

Marshall showing off their passing skills here on a nice transition to Terrance Walker for the layup. You’re always hearing about good fundamentals of basketball, well there you go.

Mavericks still trying to claw their way back on another three from Walker. But Nacogdoches would still have a hefty 54-31 lead going into the 4th.

This is were Nacogdoches would begin to put things on cruise getting a pair of nice layups here to maintain their lead.

Mavericks would manage to get within 13 at one point, but the Dragons would deny them like this nasty block put on by Jaylon Brown.

In the end Nacogdoches would finish off Marshall 65-50 for the win.

“This game went really as planned,” said Nacogdoches head basketball coach Tony Leamon. “We kind of practiced throughout the week for this just another really active team that gets moving from side to side being aggressive, but our kids handled the pressure well and like our motto is, we are the pressure, and we did that today. We came off to a hot start and our kids just played with energy.”

Looks like everybody on the bench got in on the action.

“Yes, sir. It’s it’s a family oriented thing,” he said. “That’s why our shirts say it, just trying to bring everybody in from the players to the fans, just this whole community, just trying to bring them in one day at a time.”

What’s next for the Dragons?

“We got a tournament in Waco Midway on the 28th to the 30th. We hope to come back with a with some gold there. And then we’ll host Chapel Hill on the second,” he said.

