For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Toussaint, Isaacs lead Texas Tech over UT Arlington 77-66

Joe Toussaint scored 19 points, Pop Isaacs had 12 of his 18 in the second half and Texas Tech held off UT Arlington 77-66 on Thursday for the Red Raiders’ fourth straight win
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 19 points, Pop Isaacs had 12 of his 18 in the second half and Texas Tech held off UT Arlington 77-66 on Thursday for the Red Raiders’ fourth straight win.

Darrion Williams scored 14 points with nine rebounds and six assists and Chance McMillian added 13 points for the Red Raiders (9-2), who have won 28 consecutive nonconference home games. The Red Raiders made 10 of 27 from the arc with Williams and McMillian hitting three each.

Phillip Russell, who made his season debut with 28 points in UTA's win over Air Force last Saturday, had just two in the first half but finished with 18 points and seven assists, though he missed all seven of his 3-point attempts. Akili Vining added 16 points and eight rebounds. Shemar Wilson had 11 rebounds to go with eight points.

A steal and fast-break layup got the Mavericks (6-5) within six points with 6 1/2 minutes left but Williams and Isaacs made 3-pointers over the next three minutes in an 11-2 run for a 15-point lead.

A McMillian 3-pointer put UTA ahead by 20 five minutes into the second half but Vining hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 13-0 run that cut the lead to seven. Technical fouls on Russell and UTA coach KT Turner after a scramble on the floor led to a five-point possession for Texas Tech and a 12-point lead before UTA's final but futile surge.

Toussaint scored the first five points in a 12-2 run to end the first half for a 14-point lead.

UTA plays at North Texas on Saturday. Texas Tech is host to Sam Houston next Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll

Most Read

Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
New Texas law allows TxDOT engineers to introduce variable speed limits
New Texas law allows TxDOT engineers to introduce variable speed limits
Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation
Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation

Latest News

Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win
LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city