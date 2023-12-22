Tyler Pounds Airport expects bigger crowds for pickups, drop-offs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While it is nowhere near the size of DFW or Love Field, the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is having a busy holiday travel season.

The biggest difference between this time of year and the rest of the year is the crowds that wait in the terminal to greet or send off loved ones.

“Understand when you come out here there could be a little bit deeper lines on the curb as you come up to pick passengers up and all, because of the vehicle traffic seems to be a little bit larger than normal because as I mentioned there seems to be a lot more people coming out to greet folks,” said Airport Manager Steve Thompson.

Most of the flights, three arrivals and three departures per day, are full, but East Texans commented on the efficiency of the local airport compared to others in the state.

“Even to get to like Dallas-Fort Worth or Love Field, it is a train wreck, and like I said, this place is like easy to go through - it’s wonderful,” said Janie Phillips, who dropped off her daughter to catch a flight Friday morning.

On the other side, there are people waiting to welcome travelers to Tyler. After two years apart, one Tyler resident was reunited with her sister and nephew Friday morning after they survived a travel “day” that started at 1:30 a.m.

“It’s so great to be here, I mean we – like I said we haven’t seen each other, and I haven’t been to Tyler in five years, and so getting to see family, grandchildren of hers that I haven’t ever met, and it’s just really exciting,” said Sarah Peterson about making the trip to visit sister Louise Arnold.

In terms of weather affecting operations at Tyler Pounds, Thompson says things should run standard despite the pending rain.

“Locally, there will not really be any hinderances to travel,” he said. “Unfortunately, though, we are kind of at the mercy of the entire system,” meaning flights in and out of Tyler could be affected by the flights going in and out of DFW.

He said it is a privilege for himself and the other airport staff to get to witness the reunions around the holidays, and advised people to have patience when flying this season.

KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with airport manager Steve Thompson about what East Texan’s can expect this holiday season.

