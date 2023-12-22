100 veterans at state home get Christmas presents from Smith County Sheriff’s department

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Department concluded its gift drive for veterans living at the Watkins-Logan State Veterans Home on Friday.

Gifts were delivered to all 100 veterans who live at the home.

“It’s nice to have somebody come in and give me a present for Christmas,” said 102-year-old Jack Hetzel, who served in the Army Air Corp during World War Two. “It means that I’m Mr. Big, in other words, it means that people pay attention that I’m around,”

Some of the most common items requested included Axe body spray and Dr. Pepper.

“The Dr. Pepper thing kind of blew up, because it sounds like the veterans home got a very large donation of Dr. Pepper, like a wall full of Dr. Pepper to give out to the residents, so thanks everybody!” said Deputy Sabrina Rodgers, who organized the drive.

Perhaps the most important gift, however, is someone for veterans to talk to.

“These guys have a lot of stories, and they’re interesting stories, they did a lot of stuff that none of us could even imagine doing, so hearing it from their point of view is pretty great,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers said the drive was a huge success. The department had three angel trees placed throughout the county, which turned out to not be enough.

“We ran out of all of the cards, and we were still getting calls in about wanting to adopt the veterans, people have been sending Christmas cards in lieu of gifts it has been outstanding.”

