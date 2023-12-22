Widespread, heavy rainfall will become likely as we progress through the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen some spotty showers dot our east Texas landscape this afternoon, just enough to keep the roads wet.

Today will be the first of three days in which we have good chances to come across some rain and wet weather until a cold front sweeps through on Christmas morning and steers the moisture and cloud cover away from the Piney Woods.

Saturday will be cloudy and damp with a few showers passing through our area throughout the day. However, as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours, that is when the rain will become heavy and widespread, making for a very wet Saturday night in our part of the state.

Christmas Eve will be wet and stormy with a high threat of the weather disrupting your outdoor plans and any church activities going on throughout the day.

Rainfall amounts look to average between one-to-two inches, with nearly all of that occurring in a 24-hour period from Saturday evening into Sunday evening. Due to the dynamics of this storm system, it is possible a few isolated spots could receive in excess of three inches of rainfall before the rain and moisture exits stage left Christmas morning.

It is safe to say that there will be no white Christmas for us in 2023, but it will certainly be wet for Santa’s arrival.

Christmas Day looks mostly sunny, cooler, and much drier with wake-up temperatures in the lower 50′s and daytime highs only reaching the upper 50′s due to those brisk, northwest winds.

With cooler and drier air coming in on northerly winds on Christmas Day, skies will clear out, setting us up for a nice stretch of seasonally chilly and dry weather with lots of sunshine for much of next week in the days that follow Christmas.

Morning lows will be in the lower-to-middle 30′s from Tuesday through Friday of next week as highs stay in the chilly 50′s under sun-filled skies. It will certainly feel like the Christmas season next week as light jacket weather will be back in session.

