For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Charlie Sheen’s neighbor arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home

FILE - In this April 11, 2013 file photo, Charlie Sheen, a cast member in "Scary Movie V,"...
FILE - In this April 11, 2013 file photo, Charlie Sheen, a cast member in "Scary Movie V," poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home this week, authorities said.

Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday. She was also taken into custody for force likely to create bodily injury and burglary.

Authorities arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call.

Schrock, 47, was expected to appear in court Friday.

Representatives for Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheen, 58, is known for his role on “Two and a Half Men.” He starred in films including “Wall Street,” “The Three Musketeers” and “Major League.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
New Texas law allows TxDOT engineers to introduce variable speed limits
New Texas law allows TxDOT engineers to introduce variable speed limits
Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation
Lufkin business first in East Texas to receive foreign-trade zone designation

Latest News

The biggest difference between this time of year and the rest of the year is the crowds that...
Tyler Pounds Airport expects bigger crowds for pickups, drop-offs
Paramedics Jeremy Cooper, far left, and Peter Cichuniec, far right, enter the Adams County,...
Paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of ketamine
WebXtra: Longview woman remembered for tireless work with veteran’s affairs
Longview woman remembered for tireless work on behalf of veterans
Judy Anderson is retiring on Saturday after working at the same Waffle House in Tennessee for...
Waffle House employee retiring after 43 years at same restaurant
First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before...
Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children’s hospital